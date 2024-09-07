10 Must-See Horror Movies for Gen Z

It may be September, but spooky season is upon us. And that means it’s time to start forming your list for your next scary movie night.

While Gen Z has reverence for the horror classics like “Halloween,” “The Exorcist” and “Psycho,” to name a few, several movies released just in the past few years handle topics relevant to the generation in a fun and captivating way. Whether its Timothée Chalamet as a cannibal or Florence Pugh trapped in a cult horror film, many of Gen Z’s favorites have dove headfirst into the genre.

If you need a list of movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat rather than doomscrolling for the night, here are the top 10 Gen Z horror movies.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” (Gwen Capistran/A24)

A couple Gen Z stars round out the cast in this A24 horror film. What starts as a harmless hurricane party game turns into a deadly scene at a remote family mansion. Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott and Pete Davidson are among the cast of the thriller-comedy. When lots of personalities, drugs, booze and swords come to play, these rich 20-somethings have to fend for themselves.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” is available to stream on Netflix.

“Scream” franchise

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega in “Scream VI” (Credit: Paramount)

If you’re still craving more Jenna Ortega horror-adjacent films after watching “Wednesday,” “MaXXXine” and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the “Scream” franchise might be a good place to start. The Gen Z starlet is featured in both “Scream” (2022) and “Scream VI.” In the sixth film in the franchise, four survivors from thee Woodsboro Ghostface killings leave their town behind to start a fresh chapter.

“Scream VI” is available to stream on Paramount+.

Midsommar

Florence Pugh in “Midsommar” (Credit: A24)

Another Gen Z favorite Florence Pugh shines in this A24 horror film. A couple travels to Northern Europe to attend a Swedish mid-summer festival, but they quickly realize that this wasn’t the idyllic retreat they had intended. Director and writer Ari Aster’s film portrays cult rituals with a sinister undertone, including blood, gore and sexual content.

The 2019 film is available to stream on Max.

“Smile”

“Smile” (Credit: Paramount)

“Smile” is not for the faint of heart. The 2022 Paramount Pictures film stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter. After witnessing the suicide of one of her therapy patients, she encounters a series of events that make her question her own reality. Gen Z has expressed interest in this film with many showing out to the box office in 2022.

“Smile” is available to stream on Paramount+.

“Pearl”

Mia Goth in “Pearl” (A24)

Director Ti West released this surprise prequel to his film “X” just months after the original film opened in theaters. Mia Goth stars as the titular character, a young woman in an incessant pursuit for stardom. The actress plays a younger version of her “X” character in the prequel, this time tucked away on her family’s isolated farm. “Pearl” gives fans a glimpse into the origin story behind her character in “X” and who she later dreams to be in “MaXXXine.”

The 2022 film is available to stream on Netflix.

“Us”

Lupita Nyong’o in Us (Credit: Universal)

Jordan Peele’s psychological horror film follows Adelaide Wilson, played by Lupita Nyong’o, and her family as they are attacked by a group of their own dopplegangers, called the “Tethered.” Nyong’o stuns in this performance as she plays both Adelaide and her terror twin Red.

“Us” is available to stream on Hulu.

“Bones and All”

Timothée Chalamet in “Bones and All” (Credit: MGM/United Artists)

One of Gen Z’s heartthrobs Timothée Chalamet stars opposite Taylor Russell in this dark romance. Luca Guadagnino’s horror film, commonly referred to as the one about the cannibals, follows the pair of young cannibals as they complete a 3,000 mile road trip across the United States. While this film had mixed reviews from Gen Z and was not lauded as one of Chalamet’s best, it certainly captured the attention of the generation.

“Bones and All” is available to stream on Prime Video.

“Influencer”

Cassandra Naud in “Influencer” (Credit: Shudder)

This psychological horror film follows a social media influencer (Emily Tennant) as she documents her solo backpacking trip in Thailand. Things take a turn for the influencer when she meets CW (Cassandra Naud), a well-versed traveler who shows her the ropes, but not without taking something for herself in return.

“Influencer” is available to rent on Prime Video.

“Ma”

Octavia Spencer in “Ma” (Credit: Universal)

Octavia Spencer executive produced and starred in the horror film “Ma.” Sue Ann (Spencer) is lonely and befriends a group of teenagers, even offers for them to host a party at her house. But when things start to go astray, the underage partiers start to believe their luck may have been too good to be true. The film was produced by Blumhouse Productions, the team behind “Get Out” and “Happy Death Day.”

“Ma” is available to stream on Tubi or to rent on Prime Video.

“Get Out”

Daniel Kaluuya as Chris in “Get Out” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

Arguably one of the most iconic films of the 21st century, “Get Out” is a must watch for upcoming horror film lovers. The Academy Award-winning screenplay from Jordan Peele is only elevated by Daniel Kaluuya’s performance as Chris Washington. Peele’s directorial debut is not only a cultural critique but can also give you a jump scare. When Chris goes to visit his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) parents for the weekend, he already doesn’t feel great about it, but his suspicions are only confirmed as the weekend continues. Everyone no matter what generation should see this movie.

“Get Out” is available to stream on Peacock.