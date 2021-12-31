Actors and other members of the Hollywood community are coming together to mourn the loss of acting legend Betty White, whose death at 99 – just weeks before her 100th birthday on Jan. 17 – was announced Friday.
Viola Davis expressed her disbelief at the actress’ death on Twitter, writing, “RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings.”
Ryan Reynolds posted a cheeky photo of the actress giving a thumbs up, writing on Twitter, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
White’s “Hot in Cleveland” co-star Valerie Bertinelli also shared her condolences on Twitter, with a short, but moving statement, writing, “Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”
George Takei shared his heartfelt words on Twitter as well, writing, “Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm.”
Ellen DeGeneres tweeted “What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us.”
Kathy Griffin wrote a lengthy tribute to the actress on Twitter, recalling the day she met White, concluding that “no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White.”
The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists mourned White as well, as she was the recipient of the 46th SAG Life Achievement Award for her “career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.”
“Having had the privilege of working with Betty on the board of a local nonprofit, I can tell you that she was as lovable, humorous and generous in person as the iconic characters that found their way into the hearts and homes of millions of Americans across generations,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement. “We have lost a truly magnificent performer and a wonderful humanitarian.”
You can read more reactions below: