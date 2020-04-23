Joe Biden Campaign Returns $2,800 Donation From Comedian Louis CK

The comedian was accused of sexual misconduct during the height of the #MeToo movement

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has returned a $2,800 donation from Louis C.K., the comedian who has become persona non grata in much of Hollywood after he was accused of sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement.

The comedian made the donation on March 4, according to Federal Election Commission records.

According to Time, a Biden campaign representative said the contribution was refunded and that refund will be shown on the campaign’s next report, due in May.

Reps for the comedian and the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

C.K. released a comedy special earlier this month, his first since the accusations were made. C.K.’s career reversal began during the launch of the #MeToo movement in 2017, when he was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a New York Times report. C.K. then admitted to forcing younger female comics to watch him masturbate, confirming years of rumors.

At the time, he said in a statement he was stepping back from his career to “listen” and learn. He lost representation from his longtime manager and agency, FX Networks severed its production deal with his company, and he was also removed from the leading voice role in Universal’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

However, he began taking the stage at The Comedy Cellar the following summer, and since then he’s been quietly touring comedy clubs across the country and announcing new dates via his website and email newsletters. He also faced internet backlash for material in which he joked about the students and activists who survived the Parkland school shooting. It was later reported that he enforced a cellphone ban at his shows to prevent the leak of other material.

