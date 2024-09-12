Julie Chen Moonves Won’t Host ‘Big Brother’ Live Eviction Episode for the First Time in Show’s History

“Big Brother” Season 26 continues to make history on CBS — this time, as host Julie Chen Moonves misses her first-ever live eviction episode after testing positive for COVID.

Jerry O’Connell is stepping in for Thursday’s episode that will see either Kimo or Quinn become the first juror as HoH Chelsie’s reign comes to an end.

Chen shared the devastating news on social media just hours ahead of Thursday’s live episode, writing, “Friday morning I woke up with a sore throat and went to see my good friend who is an ENT. That night he called to say I have COVID. Thankfully, this is only the second time for me and it’s been very mild. No fever and just a sore throat.” Read her full statement below:

“Unfortunately, I am still testing positive as of this morning… despite feeling good, strong and my cough being gone, I must sit tonight’s ‘Big Brother’ live eviction show out,” she continued. “Thank you to Jerry O’Connell for filling in for me. I hope Jerry fits into my dress, has a ball and tells the houseguests I miss them but will be watching from home.”

“See? Chenbot is human after all!” Chen joked as she ended with her signature signoff: “Love one another and enjoy tonight’s show.”

O’Connell shared the news on his own social media, along with the announcement that Chen would call into Thursday’s episode of “The Talk” for hosting advice before the big episode.

Since premiering in July 2000, Chen has never once missed a “BB” live eviction episode. Even when she was pregnant during Season 11 and could potentially give birth at any moment, CBS enlisted “Survivor” host Jeff Probst as a backup — but he was never needed.

“Big Brother” airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS. ~24/7 live feeds can be viewed on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.