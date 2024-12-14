Billie Eilish Hit by Necklace Thrown From Crowd During Arizona Performance | Video

New conversations surrounding concert audiences erupted after a necklace hit Billie Eilish during a performance in Arizona Friday night. In video shared on X, Eilish grimaces and braces herself as the flying object hits her on the chest during “What Was I Made For?”.

Billie Eilish was struck by a necklace thrown from the crowd during her concert tonight.



pic.twitter.com/OQUg8i4rSy — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 14, 2024

“You can tell that pissed her off, why do people try to ruin everything?” one person wrote in response to the video. “Why are we still throwing stuff at singers???” wrote a second person.

After the initial surprise, Eilish continued to sing the song without saying anything to the audience about the necklace. Her non-verbal response is more clear in a second video also shared online:

Eilish isn’t the first performer to contend with objects being launched onstage during a concert in recent years. In July 2023, rapper Cardi B threw her microphone at someone who threw a drink at her during a concert in Las Vegas.

The Cardi B incident followed an assault against Ava Max, who was slapped on the face by a fan who leaped onstage. “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” she wrote on X. “He’s never coming to a show again. Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

Days before that assault, a concert attendee threw a cell phone at pop star Bebe Rexha during a show in New York. Rexha fell to the floor following the launch of the phone and was treated by crew members.