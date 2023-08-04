Cardi B will not face charges after throwing her microphone offstage on Saturday in response to an audience member splashing some kind of liquid on her.

The rapper’s retaliation led to an unnamed woman filing a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” the Las Vegas Metro PD said in a statement. “No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

During Cardi’s show at Drai’s Nightclub in Vegas, a woman in the crowd threw liquid at the rapper, who immediately responded by throwing her microphone back at the woman. While Cardi reportedly hit her target, the microphone bounced off and also hit another woman.

Before the incident, Cardi and her DJ invited the audience to splash water on her in the triple-digit weather to cool her off, but her reaction conflicted with that request. Her security went into the crowd and escorted the individual away after the rapper threw her mic.

It is unclear who made the report. The report was made on Sunday, the day after the event.

“According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard,” the Las Vegas Metro PD previously said. “During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

Cardi B’s concert was the latest in a series of events where audience members have thrown things at performers. Solid objects have been thrown at Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha and Ava Max, among others. Some entertainers have been struck in the face, while others, like Drake, have been hit in the arm. One fan threw ashes onto the stage at a P!nk show.