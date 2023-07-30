Cardi B Throws Microphone at Fan Who Threw Drink on Her During Concert (Video)

The rapper is the latest victim of being attacked while performing on stage

Cardi B. (Getty Images)
Cardi B is the latest artist to be attacked during a concert, as the rapper retaliated against a concertgoer who threw a drink at her by throwing her microphone into the audience.

Cardi B can be seen visibly upset after the incident in a video that began circulating online on Saturday, which Cardi B retweeted. In the video, recorded during a concert in Las Vegas, a fan hurls a drink at Cardi B while she’s performing, and Cardi B then throws her microphone right back at the perpetrator. Cardi B is seen in the video yelling at the audience member, but it’s difficult to make out what she said.

This is the latest in a troubling string of incidents involving fans throwing objects at performers during concerts. Last month, pop star Ava Max was attacked by a fan who jumped on stage and slapped her in the face. Pop star Bebe Rexha was also attacked last month by a fan who threw a cell phone and hit Rexha in the face.

Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the eye by a bracelet a fan threw at her, and P!nk was hit by a bag filled with the ashes of a concertgoer’s mother.

In all of these incidents, the artists declined to retaliate. Cardi B is the first to strike back.

Cardi B’s representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

You can watch the moment in the video below.

