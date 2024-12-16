Boston Rob to Host ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Season 2 After Show

When “Deal or No Deal Island” Season 2 premieres next month, host Joe Manganiello will not be the only familiar face returning from Season 1.

That’s because fan-favorite contestant Boston Rob Mariano is set to host an after show to accompany the NBC reality TV competition series, the network announced on Monday.

“Each week, Boston Rob will break down the most jaw-dropping moments of the latest episode, share behind-the-scenes insights and interview eliminated contestants to delve into their strategies and hot takes,” NBC teased. “Fans can also expect exclusive footage, sneak peeks of future episodes, and Rob’s trademark humor as the show provides a full deep dive into the game.”

“It’s going to be epic TV,” Mariano echoed in a video post celebrating the news.

Also taking part in Season 2 are fellow “Survivor” winner Parvati Shallow, “Big Brother” winner Dr. Will Kirby and “Australian Survivor” winner David Genat, as well as the everyday Americans who are forced to face reality TV royalty at the hopes of winning the grand prize.

After appearing on six seasons of “Survivor” (five competitively) and two seasons of “The Amazing Race,” Mariano is next set to star on “The Traitors” Season 3, also on Peacock.

“Deal or No Deal Island” returns Jan. 7, 2025, on NBC before streaming on Peacock, with “Deal or No Deal Island After Show With Boston Rob” airing a day later on Peacock, YouTube and NBC.com.