With just four episodes out, the inaugural season of “Deal or No Deal Island” has reached nearly 24 million viewers across NBC, Peacock and other digital platforms, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The competition show, which is hosted by Joe Manganiello, has grown from its average live-plus-same-day linear viewership of 2.5 million total viewers to reach 4.6 million viewers when accounting for multiplatform viewing within a week of viewing. That’s up 83%, marking the biggest multiplatform delayed viewing increase in total viewers for any NBC unscripted show in five years.

“Deal or No Deal Island” also saw growth in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 after initially debuting to an average demo viewership of 371,000. Within a week of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, the show logged 973,000 demo viewers. The 162% uptick marks the biggest multi-platform delayed viewing bump in demo viewers that any NBC unscripted show has ever seen.

On Peacock, “Deal or No Deal Island” ranks as the fastest growing NBC unscripted debut ever.

“Deal or No Deal Island” debuted on Feb. 26 to a linear viewership of 3.1o million and a 0.36 demo rating, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The show saw week-to-week growth for its third episode on March 11, which scored 2.87 million viewers and a 0.32 rating. Viewership also went up slightly for its fourth episode, which drew 2.88 million viewers and a rating of 0.33 on March 18.

Executive produced by Howie Mandel, “Deal or No Deal Island” transports 13 contestants to the Banker’s private island where they must compete in challenges to secure briefcases that hold over $200 million in prize money split between them, but they must play high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal” before being guaranteed the funds.

The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America, and EPs for the show include Mandel, Matt Kunitz, Matt Apps, Sarah Happel Jackson and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy and Sean Loughlin.