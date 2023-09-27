“True Blood” star Joe Manganiello will host “Deal or No Deal Island,” a new spin on the game show, NBCUniversal announced Wednesday.

The competition starts when 13 players are transported to a private island to compete for cash. They’ll have to tackle “thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of ‘Deal or No Deal’”

As contestants try to beat the banker, Manganiello will lead the game play, relay the banker’s offers and help them make those tough decisions.

“The role of ‘Deal or No Deal’ host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome,” said Corie Henson, EVP of unscripted content at NBCUniversal Entertainment.



“When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.”

Several briefcases will be hidden on the island with millions in prize money split between them. In each episode, players vie to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter “The Temple,” where they must play a high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal.”

At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history.

The game show first launched in the Netherlands in 2002 and has been commissioned in more than 80 territories worldwide with more than 350 productions.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America. Executive producers are Matt Kunitz, Matt Apps, Sarah Happel Jackson, Viki Cacciatore, Howie Mandel and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Sean Loughlin.