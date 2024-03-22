From Taylor Swift to John Cena, Viral Moments Fueled Awards Show Ratings Successes

Buzzy celebrity interactions boosted the Oscars, the Grammys and the Golden Globes to reach their biggest audience since 2020

2024 Awards Shows Viral Moments
Christopher Smith/TheWrap

As this year’s awards season comes to a close, even the biggest awards buffs might forget the near sweep by “Oppenheimer” at the Oscars — and instead remember John Cena’s near streak.

Leaning in to buzzy, viral moments at the Oscars — such as Ryan Gosling’s memorable rendition of “I’m Just Ken” and Martin Scorsese’s subsequent delight, or Miley Cyrus’ ad-libbed celebration of her first Grammy win — boosted nearly all of Hollywood’s awards shows to their biggest audiences since before the pandemic.

As linear viewership declines, zeitgeist-grabbing interactions and viral clips have proven critical to luring audiences back to awards ceremonies — whether they’re manufactured or not.

