“Bridgerton” reigned over Nielsen’s streaming charts for the second week in a row with an impressive 2.19 billion viewing minutes following the release of Season 3 Part 1, according to the company’s latest streaming viewership report.

Viewership for the hit Netflix drama series — whose episode count soared to 20 ahead of the release of Part 2 — boasted over 1 billion viewing minutes more than the No. 2 most-streamed show during the week of May 20. That show was ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” which tallied up 1.103 billion minutes across 430 episodes streaming on Hulu and Netflix.

A week after the May 16 debut of Season 3, viewing for “Bridgerton” slid from the previous week’s 2.76 billion viewing minutes. Notably, despite declining viewership for “Bridgerton,” spin-off prequel series “Queen Charlotte” saw an uptick in viewership during the week, with fans revisiting the show after the Season 3 debut. Viewing for “Queen Charlotte” — which didn’t make it onto Nielsen’s streaming originals list — hit 215 million viewing minutes, up 99% from the previous week.

As expected, Disney+’s “Bluey” remained close to the top of the overall streaming list, coming in third place with 1.07 billion viewing minutes, while “Young Sheldon” took the No. 4 spot with 896 million viewing minutes across Max, Netflix and Paramount+. Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” took the Nos. 6 and 7 spots on the list, respectively, with 742 and 724 million minutes viewed on Hulu.

Jennifer Lopez-led “Atlas” came in fifth place on the overall streaming list with 795 million viewing minutes on Netflix, and marked the week’s most-watched streaming movie following its May 24 release. Viewership for “Atlas” outpaced the 711 million viewing minutes brought in by “Dune: Part Two,” which arrived on Max on May 21. Coming in at No. 9 on the overall streaming list, “Dune: Part Two” was the week’s second most-streamed movie.

“Madame Web” came in behind “Dune: Part Two” with 635 million viewing minutes on Netflix, which was followed by “A Simple Favor” at 613 million viewing minutes on Netflix.