All Elite Wrestling held an in-ring tribute for the late wrestler Brodie Lee on Wednesday night, retiring his boots and giving his son, Brodie Lee Jr., TNT’s Champion for Life belt in honor of his dad, who died Saturday at age 41. The 8-year-old has also signed a contract with AEW and will be on its roster when he is older.

Lee’s son and widow Amanda Huber were welcomed to the Celebration of Life event by wrestler and AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes.

“He was a beautiful man,” Rhodes said, holding back tears. “He leaves behind a beautiful legacy and I want to introduce you to that legacy, Negative One, Brodie Lee Jr.” (Negative One is Lee Jr.’s stage name.)

During the tribute, Lee’s boots were retired in the middle of the ring. AEW president Tony Khan also handed Brodie Lee Jr. the TNT’s Champion for Life title belt. On the AEW post-show, announcer Tony Schiavone confirmed the belt design will be retired and a new one created.

At the end of the ceremony, a video tribute for Lee played set to Tom Waits’ song “Ol’ 55.” Khan, the son of Jacksonville Jags billionaire owner Shahid Khan, revealed that he purchased the rights to Waits’ song in perpetuity so that the tribute “will last forever.”

Lee, who was born Jonathan Huber and also wrestled for the WWE under the name Luke Harper, died on Saturday at age 41 from non-COVID lung issue, according to his wife. In addition to her and Brodie, Lee also leaves behind another son, Nolan.

Check out the Celebration of Life ceremony above and the tribute set to “Ol’ 55” below: