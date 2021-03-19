‘Burden of Truth’ Canceled After 4 Seasons

“Burden of Truth,” a Canadian legal drama starring Kristin Kreuk that airs on The CW in the U.S., has been canceled after four seasons. The final episode of the show’s fourth season, which aired on its home broadcast network CBC on Thursday, will serve as its series finale.

“After four incredible seasons, we’re bringing our ‘Burden of Truth’ story to its conclusion in tonight’s series finale,” a post added to the show’s official Facebook page Thursday said. “We are so proud of the stories we’ve been able to tell each season, especially those related to social justice. We’re also tremendously appreciative of the support we’ve received from our fans worldwide, and are particularly grateful to the communities in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, for being so welcoming to our crew.”

Representatives for The CW did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on when Season 4 of “Burden of Truth” will air on the network.

The third season of “Burden of Truth” premiered last May on The CW and ran over the summer. In that installment, Joanna Chang (Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are working together in their new boutique law firm, Crawford Chang, when an old friend abruptly re-enters Joanna’s life in desperate need of help. After this case, nothing will be the same again.

“Burden of Truth” stars Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang, Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford, Star Slade as Luna Spence, Meegwun Fairbrother as Officer Owen Beckbie, Anwen O’Driscoll as Taylor Matheson, Sera-Lys McArthur as Kodie Chartrand, Dayle McLeod as Kat Carmichael and Paul Braunstein as Sam Mercer.

The drama is executive produced by Ilana Frank, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton, Bradley Simpson, Linda Pope, Kreuk and Kyle Irving.

Filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, “Burden of Truth” is produced by IFC Films, Entertainment One and Eagle Vision Inc.