CAA Raises $315,000 for Youth and Community Programs With Global Young Party Initiative | Exclusive

CAA Foundation’s Young Party fundraisers held globally in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, London and Munich delivered over $315,000 this year for youth and community programs, TheWrap exclusively learned.

The foundation, CAA’s philanthropic arm of the entertainment and sports agency, shared its fundraising data for the first time Tuesday — figures that pushed the initiative’s cumulative total past $5.6 million since its 2002 launch.

The annual series of events is organized by the CAA Task Force, a group of emerging leaders at Creative Artists Agency focused on philanthropy and community engagement. Proceeds from the 2025 events and accompanying online auctions benefit nonprofit partners that support students, families and underserved communities in the U.S. and abroad.

“We are immensely proud of the CAA Task Force leaders who executed this year’s Young Parties with such dedication and care,” Olivia Brooks, a CAA Foundation executive, said in a statement. “The funds raised are more than just numbers — they directly bolster our nonprofit partners’ ability to uplift their local communities through essential services, education and support for those most vulnerable.”

Since debuting more than two decades ago, the Young Party fundraisers have generated more than $5.6 million for organizations including Communities in Schools of Los Angeles and Communities in Schools of Tennessee, New York City’s Roberto Clemente School (P.S. 15), the U.K.-based music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins and Munich street football league Buntkicktgut.

This year’s Los Angeles and Nashville events continued CAA’s long-standing partnership with Communities in Schools, which focuses on dropout prevention and student support. Elmer G. Roldan, executive director of Communities in Schools of Los Angeles, said funds from the Young Hollywood Party will help pay for two case managers at Jordan High School in Watts, supporting approximately 100 students through a Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum.

In New York, proceeds benefited P.S. 15, where Senior Community School Director Kathleen Shamwell said CAA’s support has helped provide resources and school-wide initiatives for vulnerable families.

“Our partnership with CAA extends far beyond donations – it reflects their deep commitment to the well-being of our students and families,” she said.

In London, the Young Party raised money for Nordoff and Robbins, with fundraising director Sandy Trappitt praising the CAA London Task Force for pulling out all the stops.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the young leaders who organized these events and engaged their peers in our mission to help people connect and communicate through the power of music,” Trappitt said.

And Munich’s event supported Buntkicktgut, which plans to expand its street football and youth training programs.

Founded by the CAA Foundation in 2002, the Task Force organizes annual benefits in each host city, with agency staff volunteering their time to plan events and support nonprofit partners.

More information about the fundraisers is available at youngparty.caa.com.