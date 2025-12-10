CAA Promotes 6 in Global Touring to Agent and Exec Ranks

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted six colleagues, including Jack Belkin, Carly Damelio, Ella Fernandez, Rhys France, Todd Matsumoto, and Sydney Weltman to Agent/Executive within the Global Touring department, the agency announced on Wednesday.

The agency reps touring clients like The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen and David Guetta.

Belkin, who is based in Los Angeles, has been promoted to Agent in the Global Touring department, where he will book tours for clients across the agency’s roster. He began his career at CAA in 2021. Belkin graduated from The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business.

Damelio has been promoted to Executive in the Global Touring department’s Brand Partnerships division. Based in Los Angeles, she began her career at CAA as an Assistant in 2019. In 2024, she was promoted to Coordinator. Damelio graduated from the University of Miami.

Nashville-based Fernandez has been promoted to Executive in the Global Touring department’s Marketing division. She joined CAA in 2022 as a Tour Marketing Assistant before being promoted to Professional in 2023. Fernandez previously worked as a Social Media Assistant at iHeartMedia before joining CAA. She graduated from Belmont University.

Based in London, France has been promoted to Agent within the Global Touring department, where he will focus on corporate and private deals such as exclusive non-ticketed events, high-profile corporate gatherings, private celebrations, and branded events for the agency’s roster of music clients. He previously spent five years working in Shanghai, China booking music artists for live shows and branded deals.

He moved to London in 2016, where he first worked at Primary Talent International. He joined CAA in 2022 as an Assistant in the Global Touring department’s Electronic Music division and was promoted to Brand Partnerships Coordinator in 2024. Additionally, he was accepted into CAA Elevate in 2024.

Matsumoto has been promoted to Executive within the Global Touring department’s Brand Partnerships division, driving commercial endorsement and brand opportunities for talent across the agency’s roster, with a focus on K-Pop, J Pop, AAPI, and global Asian music. He joined CAA in 2020 as an Account Manager in the Brand Studio department and transitioned to Brand Partnerships in 2023.

Beyond his client work, he also serves as Co-Head of CAA’s Asians in Media (AIM) employee resource group. He holds a B.A. in Communication from the University of Colorado Boulder and began his career in Business Development at Fred Segal.

Weltman has been promoted to Agent in the Global Touring department. Now based in Los Angeles, she began her CAA career in New York in 2021. She was promoted to Booking Specialist in 2022 and was elevated to Professional in July 2025. Weltman holds a Business and Entertainment degree from American University.