CAA’s Trevor Astbury and Matt Martin Jump to WME as Senior Partners

Trevor Astbury and Matt Martin have joined WME as senior partners in the Motion Picture Literary department, based in Beverly Hills, the agency announced on Monday.

Both are coming from CAA and bringing several top-tier writers and directors with them.

“We are excited to build the next chapter of our careers at WME and to unlock new opportunities for our clients,” Astbury said.

“Joining WME gives us the support, vision, and collaborative energy to grow our clients’ businesses even further,” Martin added.

“Trevor and Matt are exceptional agents who couldn’t be a better fit as we build WME for the future,” WME Group Co-Chairman Richard Weitz added. “The outpouring of calls from the town sharing their excitement about Trevor and Matt joining WME only reaffirms their stellar reputations, and we’re thrilled to welcome them and their clients to our team.”

Astbury was a motion picture literary agent at CAA for 12 years. Prior to CAA, he worked at Paradigm, where he started his career.

Joining Astbury at WME are clients Travis Knight (“Bumblebee,” “Kubo and the Two Strings”), Angel Soto (“Blue Beetle,” “Charm City Kings”), Matt Johnson (“BlackBerry”), Grant Sputore (“I Am Mother”), Jon Spaihts (“Dune,” “Dune: Part Two”), Bill Dubuque (“Ozark,” “The Accountant”), Andrew Barrer and Gabe Ferrari (“Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Transformers One”), Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“28 Weeks Later”), Arthur Mintz (“Dynamic Duo”), Zak Olkewicz (“Bullet Train”), Gary Spinelli (“American Made”) and Oscar-nominated documentarian Orlando von Einsedel (“Virunga”).

Martin was a motion picture literary agent at CAA for more than 15 years.

Martin’s clients joining him at WME include Josh Cooley (“Toy Story 4,” “Transformers One”), John Swab (“Night Work”), Kat Coiro (“Matlock”), Johannes Roberts (“Primate”), Michael Giacchino (“Werewolf by Night”), Julius Avery (“The Pope’s Exorcist,” “Samaritan”), Dan Mazeau (“Damsel”), Ana Nogueira (“Supergirl”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Josh Wassung, Ryan Engle (“Beast”) and Taylor Materne (“Hustle”).