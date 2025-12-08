Leonardo DiCaprio Says AI Art Can Be ‘Brilliant’ but Fleeting: ‘Internet Junk’

Leonardo DiCaprio said artificial intelligence can be a useful tool, particularly for upcoming filmmakers, but acknowledged that it adds nothing to artistry as a whole if humans are not at the root.

“It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before,” DiCaprio said in an interview with Time magazine published Monday.

The “One Battle After Another” star added that if AI is introduced to help amplify art, a human must be at the foundation of whatever it produces.

“I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being,” DiCaprio explained, noting that he’s a fan of AI-generated song covers. “Otherwise—haven’t you heard these songs that are mashups that are just absolutely brilliant and you go, ‘Oh my God, this is Michael Jackson doing the Weeknd,’ or ‘This is funk from the A Tribe Called Quest song ‘Bonita Applebum,’ done in, you know, a sort of Al Green soul-song voice, and it’s brilliant.’ And you go, ‘Cool.’ But then it gets its 15 minutes of fame and it just dissipates into the ether of other internet junk. There’s no anchoring to it. There’s no humanity to it, as brilliant as it is.”

The actor continued on, saying that he often ponders what the next big thing in filmmaking will be.

“I was just thinking the other day, I wonder what the next most shocking thing is going to be in cinema,” DiCaprio explained. “Because so much has been done that has moved the needle, and some of these directors are so talented right now and doing such a multitude of different things at the same time. What’s going to be the next thing that rattles people and shocks people cinematically?”

DiCaprio isn’t the only celebrity exploring what AI could offer cinema. Back in September, Reese Witherspoon said that she thinks it’s especially important for women to start wrapping their heads around the use of AI, as she believes it’s the “future of filmmaking.”

“It’s so, so important that women are involved in AI … because it will be the future of filmmaking,” Witherspoon previously said in an interview with Glamour magazine. At the time, she was asked about how she’s been able to adapt to the ever-changing Hollywood industry without burning out, mentioning that she’s a hard worker who’s always been able to adjust to “new structures and new environments.”





