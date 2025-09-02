Reese Witherspoon said she feels it’s important for women to become savvy with artificial intelligence because in her opinion, it’s the “future of filmmaking.”

“It’s so, so important that women are involved in AI … because it will be the future of filmmaking,” Witherspoon said in an interview with Glamour magazine published Tuesday. At the time, she was asked about how she’s been able to adapt to the ever-changing Hollywood industry without burning out, mentioning that she’s a hard worker who’s always been able to adjust to “new structures and new environments.”

“I’m always looking forward to how media is evolving and how I can help be part of bringing women along in those emerging industries. And now we’re doing it with AI,” Witherspoon explained, noting that she’s become an avid user of search tools like Perplexity and Vetted AI.

“You can be sad and lament it all you want, but the change is here. It will never be a lack of creativity and ingenuity and actual physical manual building of things,” Witherspoon aded. “It might diminish, but it’s always going to be the highest importance in art and in expression of self.”

Artificial intelligence has slowly but surely eased its way into the entertainment industry after causing a stir during the writers-actors strikes — a key concern among creatives. After six months on the picket lines, the Hollywood strike ended on Nov. 8, 2023. However, SAG-AFTRA members just ratified its interactive agreement after a 320-day video game strike.

As TheWrap previously reported. 95.04% of voting members approved the contract, which contains new AI protections for voice actors and motion capture performers.

“I commend the strong leadership of Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Chair Sarah Elmaleh, who remained steadfast through three years of hard bargaining while facing many challenging headwinds during a challenging negotiation cycle,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement at the time. “This deal achieves important progress around A.I. protections, and progress is the name of the game! My sincere respect goes out to the entire video game performer community and their allies for their solidarity during the strike which provided the necessary leverage to secure this deal’s many essential gains.”



