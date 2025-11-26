3 Top CAA Agents Jump to WME

Adam Schweitzer, Matt Martin and Trevor Astbury are making the transition

The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) logo is displayed outside their headquarters (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A trio of top CAA film agents are leaving the agency and heading for WME, TheWrap has learned.

Film agents Adam Schweitzer, Matt Martin and Trevor Astbury are making the transition. The reasons for the trio’s exits aren’t currently clear, but the timing coincides with annual contract negotiations at the major agencies.

Schweitzer, who is New York City based, joined CAA in 2022, back when the agency acquired ICM Partners for $750 million. He was previously co-head of ICM’s talent department. His clients include Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Rachel Zegler and Christoph Waltz.

Martin joined CAA in 2010 as a motion picture literary agent. He represents “Lilo & Stitch” director Dean Fleischer Camp and filmmaking duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who recently signed on to direct Paramount’s next “Star Trek” film.

Astbury joined CAA in 2014 after more than a decade at Paradigm. His clients include “Bumblebee” director Travis Knight, “Now You See Me” director Louis Leterrier, “Dune” writer Jon Spaihts and “Arrival” writer Eric Heisserer.

WME declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

Deadline first reported the news.

