Caitlyn Jenner Calls Joe Rogan ‘Homophobic, Transphobic A–‘ for Bashing Her on His Podcast

Caitliyn Jenner says Joe Rogan is a “homophobic, transphobic a–.”

Responding on “TMZ Live” to a recent podcast episode in which Rogan misgendered her and made jokes about her daughters, Jenner said Wednesday, “He does this all the time. My daughters have obviously done extremely well. He’s gotten his fame by putting other people down and making jokes about it. My family has done it through hard work.”

In his episode last week, Rogan referred to Jenner by her previous, pre-transition name and suggested her transitioning was a result of living with the Kardashian-Jenner women. Jenner mentioned on “TMZ Live” this this wasn’t the controversial comedian’s first foray into “something like this,” either.

Also Read: Trump Jumps at Comedian Podcaster Joe Rogan's Offer to Moderate Debate With Joe Biden

“Maybe if you live with crazy b– long enough they f– turn you into one,” Rogan said. “Maybe you go crazy. Maybe that too. Especially those ones.”

Jenner shot down that idea, saying, “It’s not even close. I’ve been gender dysphoric my entire life.”

Once she got to the point where her kids were raised, she said, she started to consider, “maybe I could live the remainder of my life authentically and it has been the most wonderful experience I ever had.”

Jenner did say she’d be open to talking to Rogan on the pod.