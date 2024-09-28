Jeff Glor Signs Off ‘CBS Saturday Morning’ for the Last Time: ‘Feel Like I’ve Been Here Before’ | Video

CBS anchor Jeff Glor signed off the network for the final time Saturday morning. “I feel like I’ve been here before,” he began his address to viewers. “If you haven’t heard, I’m leaving the network and CBS. This will be my last show on Saturday morning.”

“Just a few quick things. I grew up as a kid who came to love the written word. So it has been a thrill to meet some of the writers that shaped me and find new ones and share their stories with you on this broadcast. Share the power of perseverance and creativity.”

“But that’s not all. We’ve gone on so many adventures together these past five years around the world and all across this great country. 250 extended stories since 2019,” Glor continued.

“All of it fueled by an incredible team that makes everything we do here possible. Special mention first and foremost to Dan Rupnik and Seth Fox, the best producer and editor in the business. They are colleagues, collaborators and good friends.”

“To our executive producer and his senior broadcast producer, both of whom I’ve known for more than 25 years, thank you. To my co-hosts, I will miss our on-air family. They and the rest of this small but mighty team make satmo Saturday morning some of the best programming on television.”

“Finally to you. Thank you for watching. It means everything. I don’t know exactly what’s next, but I do know I love what I do. I love working with great people and putting quality on the air. Interviewing and anchoring and reporting and doing stories that matter and that will last. That is not going away. It never will. I hope to see you again real soon,” Glor concluded.

Glor is among employees let go this week in the second round of layoffs at Paramount Global ahead of the company’s merger with Skydance. The cuts, announced this summer, will affect approximately 15% of staff, or around 2,000 people.

“In order to set Paramount up for continued success, we are taking these actions, and after today, 90% of these reductions will be complete,” co-CEOS George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins wrote in an employee memo sent earlier Tuesday.”

Glor has been employed by the network since 2007.