CBS Studios Strikes Overall Deal With ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Creator Mike McMahan

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” creator Mike McMahan has signed a new two-year overall deal with CBS Studios, the company announced Tuesday.

Under terms of the deal, CBS Studios will have exclusive rights to content created by the Emmy-winning writer and producer during its duration.

“I’m so excited to continue my television journey with my friends at CBS,” McMahan said about the deal. “I’ve always wanted to be allies with a corporation whose logo is a giant, unblinking eye. I think we’ll be able to make some truly weird stuff together.”

Also Read: Queen Latifah's 'Equalizer' Reboot Scores Coveted Post-Super Bowl LV Spot

“We feel so fortunate that Mike chose to partner with us for this next stage of his career,” CBS Studios senior vice president of comedy development and head of animation Alec Botnick said in a statement. “He is a true savant whose passion for and knowledge of animation is inspirational. Being able to be a part of his journey and helping him realize the stories he wants to tell, and how he wants to tell them is the reason many of us got into this business.”

In addition to creating “Lower Decks, McMahan also co-created and serves as co-showrunner and executive producer for Hulu’s “Solar Opposites.” He previously served as head writer and executive producer on Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty,” for which he shared Outstanding Animated Program Emmy wins in 2018 and 2020.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” recently finished its first season on CBS All Access.