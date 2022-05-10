Charissa Gilmore has been promoted to senior vice president of Corporate Communications for Disney General Entertainment, Peter Rice, chairman of General Entertainment for The Walt Disney Company, announced on Tuesday.

Gilmore is responsible for external and internal corporate communications strategies and execution across business operations that support the organization’s extensive portfolio of content brands including 20th Television, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic and Onyx Collective for steaming platforms Disney+, Hulu and Star, and the company’s linear networks.

Gilmore oversees all corporate communications functions across the organization, developing and managing communications strategies that drive the business goals, and expand and enhance brand awareness.

She previously served as vice president of Global Distribution Communications for Disney|ABC Television. Prior to that, she was head of Communications at ABC Studios leading corporate communications and publicity. During Gilmore’s tenure, the studio launched “Lost,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Grey’s Anatomy” and she won the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Award for her work on “Alias.”

She started in the marketing team at Buena Vista International Television, overseeing publicity, promotions and synergy for film and television international distribution. And later served as was chief of staff for Anne Sweeney, then co-chair of Disney Media Network, and president, Disney|ABC Television Group.

“Charissa’s such an important and trusted partner to me and my leadership team, as well as to her colleagues throughout the company,” said Rice. “Beyond her exceptional professional expertise, I deeply value her thoughtful advice, her candid feedback and her ability to maintain poise under pressure. We’re extremely fortunate to have her guiding our communications strategy and leading our efforts to share the Disney story with the world.”

“After more than 30 years, I still feel the pride and excitement that I did when I first joined Disney,” shared Gilmore. “It’s been a dream to work for a company in the business of storytelling and with brilliant colleagues who are passionate, creative and supportive. I am very grateful to Peter for setting a high bar for exceptional programming, and then providing all of us with the encouragement and resources needed to succeed; and I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to work with a world-class leadership team that is truly the best in the business.”

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Gilmore holds a Bachelor of Arts in public relations from the Annenberg School of Journalism.