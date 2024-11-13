Charli XCX Only Has One Thing to Say Ahead of ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut: ‘Brat’ | Video

It may have been Brat Summer, but Charli XCX is determined to keep that energy going into the winter months in her new “Saturday Night Live” promo.

The Grammy-nominated singer dropped the first teaser for this weekend’s episode on Instagram Wednesday — and she pretty much only has one thing to say about it: “Brat.”

In the NBC clip, Chloe Fineman single-handedly holds a conversation with the pop star, who only offers the title of her lime green album in response. Whether she’s feeling nervous, grossed out, excited or even just mid-sneeze, her varied intonations of the word get her points across.

However, when new “SNL” addition Emil Wakim admits he doesn’t quite understand the Internet reference, Charli breaks her “Brat” streak to say, “But you will, babes.” Naturally, Fineman ends the ad using a leafblower on the singer as her song “365” bumps in the background. Enough said.

Watch the spot below:

Charli has twice served as musical guest in the past — once in 2014 opposite host Martin Freeman and another time in 2022 with host Oscar Isaac. She was also scheduled to perform on a Paul Rudd-hosted episode in 2021, but that appearance was postponed due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant surge in New York.

This will be her first time hosting, in addition to performing two tracks.

It’s worth noting that the Season 50 premiere with Jean Smart also featured a sketch centered entirely around the “Brat” phenomenon, proving Bowen Yang more or less manifested Charli’s return.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST/8:30 p.m. PST on NBC and Peacock.