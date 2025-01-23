Charli XCX to Star In and Produce ‘The Moment’ at A24

Based on an original idea by the “Brat” singer, it will be the first project under her production company Studio365

Charli XCX (Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Charli XCX is set to star in and produce “The Moment” at A24, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Based on an original idea by the “Brat” singer, it will be the first project under her production company Studio365. Plot details about “The Moment” are being kept under wraps. 

Also producing is David Hinojosa of 2AM. Executive producers include Brandon Creed, Mikey Schwartz-Wright and Zach Nutman.

The film is the feature directorial debut of Aidan Zamiri, with a screenplay written by Zamiri and Bertie Brandes. Charli’s frequent collaborator A. G. Cook will compose the score.

A24 will handle the global release of the film.

Charli XCX was also previously announced to co-star in two upcoming feature film projects: “Faces of Death” for Legendary and the Gregg Araki thriller “I Want Your Sex.”

Of course, Charli is no stranger to the world of film. Among other things, she contributed the song “Speed Drive” on the “Barbie” soundtrack, used in a key sequence, and co-composed the score to “Bottoms.” She also wrote songs with Jack Antonoff for A24’s upcoming “Mother Mary” from filmmaker David Lowery and is writing music for the upcoming A24 series “Overcompensating,” which will debut on Prime Video (she’s also executive producing). She’s also contributed to the soundtracks for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” “The Fault in Our Stars” and (quite memorably) “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

Charli is represented by CAA, Good World and Project Gold.

