Singer-songwriter Charli XCX, who recently took the Coachella stage by storm, has joined the cast of Legendary’s “Faces of Death,” a reimagining of the 1978 horror film from John Alan Schwartz, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

She joins a cast that includes “Euphoria” and “Stranger Things” stars Barbie Ferreira and Dacre Montgomery. The film is currently in production in New Orleans.

Legendary’s version will be co-written by Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber and directed by Goldhaber.

Angry Films’ Don Murphy and Susan Montford will produce with Divide/Conquer’s Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. Mazzei and Rick Benattar will executive produce and Cory Kaplan and Derek Bishé will co-produce.

Filmmakers Mazzei and Goldhaber have crafted a film that brings the shocking fear of the original “Faces of Death” videos into the digital age.

“’Faces of Death’ was one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online,” Mazzei and Goldhaber said in a statement.

Although it was staged and fictional, people thought it was real and it was often rented under the counter by older brothers at video shops. The film advertised itself as “Banned in 52 Countries,” although this was simply hype.

Charli XCX is a singer, songwriter, and multi-faceted creative with an entrepreneurial spirit that has seen her create her own lane as a modern-day Pop Icon. Her work has expanded the landscape of popular music over the last decade by traversing the underground and the mainstream, her approach influencing the wider music industry to set a new example in artistic output.

Charli released her fifth studio album ‘CRASH’ in 2022, the album hit UK #1 and US #6. Charli performed at festivals including Glastonbury and toured CRASH throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Australia.

Charli is currently performing a celebrated live show at the two weekends of Coachella.

Charli XCX is represented by CAA and Full Stop Management.