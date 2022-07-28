Comcast Meets Earnings Expectations, While Peacock Loses $467M as Subscribers Flatten

Comcast Corps.’s second quarter revenue managed to top Wall Street expectations, yet a lack of growth from broadband customers and Peacock subscribers pushed the company’s stock down in pre-market trading.

Comcast reported second-quarter revenue of $30 billion and an adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, a rise of 20.2% year over year as a result of a record quarter for the conglomerate in cable and a big quarter from its theme parks. However, NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock saw its paid subscribers stay relatively flat at just 13 million and operated at a loss of $467 million.

These numbers are in the ballpark of analyst expectations via Yahoo Finance, which projected an average estimate of $29.7 billion in revenue and 92 cents EPS. However, Comcast shares slumped nearly 6% to $41.01 in pre-market trading, well below its 52-week high of $61.80. That stock market dip may partially be due to the fact that Comcast failed to add quarterly broadband customers for the first time ever.

Specifically in the media division and NBCUniversal, revenue rose 18.7% year over year and hit $9.4 billion for the second quarter year over year. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 19.5% to $1.9 billion.

“Our financial results in the second quarter were very strong across the board, with Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky each delivering solid growth in adjusted EBITDA, resulting in a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings per share and healthy free cash flow generation. Significantly we accomplished this while also continuing to invest in our businesses’ future growth, increasing our return of capital to our shareholders, and keeping our balance sheet in a great place,” Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation, said in a statement. “Looking ahead, our company is in an enviable strategic and financial position, with substantial cash flow generation and a strong foundation for innovation.”

The film division also had a strong start to the summer, with Studios revenue increasing 33.3% to $3.0 Billion year over year. “Jurassic World Dominion” was the big winner for the quarter, which has made $920 million worldwide thus far, as well as solid performance from Q2 films like “The Bad Guys” and “The Black Phone.” That doesn’t even include the $640 million grossed worldwide for “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which opened this month and will be lumped into the Q3 earnings, or the grosses for Jordan Peele’s new film “Nope,” which opened last week. On the horizon, Universal also has “Halloween Ends” in October, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans in November, and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” arriving in December.

Peacock in Q1 reported a loss of $456 million but had reported a growth of four million paid subscribers, bringing its paid subscribers to 13 million for the quarter and 28 million total active users. Those subscriber numbers didn’t budge in Q2, and it operated at a $467 million loss. Comcast leadership is hoping the arrival of some its recent theatrical hits will help attract new subs once they arrive on the service. But the big Peacock draw on the horizon is the return of the NFL’s “Sunday Night Football,” which is simulcast between NBC and the streamer, as well as The World Cup, which begins November 21. Live sports remain a high-demand audience attraction for both linear television and streaming.

The theme parks division reported its highest adjusted EBITDA on record for a second quarter, in part because of COVID closures still affecting several parks this time last year. Specifically, theme parks revenue increased 64.8% to $1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and adjusted EBITDA increased $411 million to $632 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Universal Beijing Resort has been closed for the majority of Q2 following renewed COVID-19 breakouts in the city.

Still, the increased competition for high-speed broadband internet — which includes T-Mobile and Verizon — is stifling the growth of Comcast’s primary product, which has added more than 3 million customers since March 2020. Subscriber additions had even declined from the prior year in three consecutive quarters.

“We achieved our highest adjusted EBITDA margin on record even amid a unique and evolving macroeconomic environment that is temporarily putting pressure on the volume of our new customer connects,” Roberts said.

Ad sales dipped 1.3% year-over-year when NBC held the rights to broadcast National Hockey League games. Last year, the NHL moved its broadcast deals to Disney (ESPN, ABC) and Turner Sports (TBS, TNT). Typically, ad sales across media decline in recessions and the looming threat of an economic downturn has all of Hollywood on edge.

Overall, Cable Communications contributed the most quarterly revenue of any Comcast division with $16.6 billion, up 3.7% year-over-year. Media generated the second-most quarterly revenue with $5.3 billion, followed by Sky ($4.5 billion), Studios ($3 billion), and Theme Parks ($1.8 billion).