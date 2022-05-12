Charter and Comcast Appoint Marcien Jenckes to Lead New Joint Streaming Venture

Charter Communications and Comcast Corporation have announced Marcien Jenckes will lead their recently announced streaming platform joint venture.

Jenckes will focus on leading the team and developing the business and monetization models, the companies said in a joint release.

“Marcien has been an outstanding leader within our company for over a decade,” Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable, said in a statement. “His blend of experience as an entrepreneur, as an expert in improving customers’ entertainment experience, and an innovator in the rapidly changing advertising environment, makes him uniquely qualified to helm this partnership with Charter.”

“Marcien has emerged as a leading voice within the media industry,” Tom Rutledge, Charter Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “He has a future-focused view of the landscape, understands the importance of this partnership and is a great choice to lead the joint venture.”

Prior to his new role, Jenckes was president of advertising for Comcast cable.

In late April, Charter Communications and Comcast announced their 50/50 joint venture to develop a new streaming platform for branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs.

Comcast will license Flex, the company’s aggregated streaming platform and hardware, to the new venture, contribute the retail business for XClass TVs as well as Xumo, a free ad-supported streaming service acquired in 2020. Charter will make an initial contribution of $900 million, funded over multiple years.

The new platform will feature hundreds of free content options through Xumo, which currently delivers more than 200 unique streaming channels. Comcast’s Peacock also will be featured on the streaming platform, alongside other popular apps.