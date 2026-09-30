‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Becomes First Video Game of 2026 to Top List of Titles People Are Most Excited About

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For the week of September 19-25, “Grand Theft Auto VI” took the top spot in entertainment mentions at 6.86%, the week’s largest increase and the first time this year that a video game has led the list, as Rockstar Games continued building toward the game’s November 19 launch, most recently announcing its official soundtrack and releasing the first six singles. “NFL Football” rose to second at 5.90% as the regular season hit full stride with Week 3 getting underway September 24.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” fell to third at 2.90%. “Resident Evil” followed in fourth at 2.53% after Zach Cregger’s reboot opened to $60 million domestically, the biggest debut in franchise history. “Avengers: Doomsday” rounded out the Top 5 at 2.37%, as it continues to build toward its December 18 release.

“The Odyssey” landed sixth at 2.24%, up from the prior week as it continues its theatrical run. “Avengers Endgame: Encore” edged up to 1.94% coinciding with its September 25 re-release.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” entered the Top 10 at 1.78% following the September 17 release of all eight Season 2 episodes. “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” also entered at 1.71%, continuing to find an audience after its September 2 Disney+ debut. Prime Video’s “Reacher” fell sharply to round out the Top 10 at 1.62%, following the September 16 Season 4 finale.