‘Landman’ Bests Netflix’s ‘His & Hers’ for No. 1 Weekly Streaming Top 10 | Chart

This week saw some of the most acclaimed TV shows and films honored with awards at the “83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards,” which aired live on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.

The telecast of the award show tops the linear chart this week, yet only one of the shows or movies across both charts this week was actually nominated for an award. While that show is only in seventh place on the streaming chart, it can brag about being a two-time Globe winner.

Before we get there though, let’s start at the top of the streaming chart, where “Landman” climbs back to the summit after getting bumped out by “Stranger Things” last week. The neo-western’s penultimate episode vaulted it back to the top, ahead of a season two finale that airs this Sunday.

Now, back to that Globe winner, “The Pitt.” The emergency room procedural climbs up two spots to seventh this week following its Season Two return. The HBO Max series won Golden Globes for Drama TV Series and Actor in a Drama TV series a few days after it started up again. Pairing awards buzz and a weekly release schedule means there’s a strong chance “The Pitt” could climb the chart as other titles like “Landman” wrap their current runs.

A trio of Netflix titles follow in “Landman’s” wake, starting with “His & Hers.” The four-episode murder mystery miniseries stars Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal as an estranged couple trying to solve a murder – one that each thinks the other committed.

“Run Away,” another mystery series, is up next. In this one, a father searches for his missing daughter, uncovering more than he expected on the journey.

“Stranger Things” is next, falling to fourth this week and showing that its rabid audience was ready to watch the grand finale as soon as humanly possible. A whopping 3.7 million households watched the 2-hour episode within the first five days it was available, putting it atop the chart last week, and it’s unlikely to hit such lofty viewership numbers in week two. With that much early viewership, it’s likely we’ll bid “Stranger Things” adieu relatively soon.

Staying in fifth this week is the sci-fi videogame adaptation “Fallout,” which is enjoying a strong second season on Prime Video.

We’re back to Netflix at number seven with “People We Meet on Vacation.” Based on the best-selling romance novel, the rom-com follows two young “platonic travel companions” who come to find out they’re something much more.

“11.22.63” is another miniseries on this week’s chart, coming in at eighth after recently hitting Netflix. The Stephen King adaptation tells the story of a teacher who travels back in time to stop the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“Evil Influencer,” the Netflix true-crime doc about convicted child abuser Jody Hildebrandt, slides down to ninth this week.

Finally, in tenth, we have “Beast Games,” as the game show led by YouTube personality Mr. Beast returned to Prime Video with a three-episode drop on January 7.

Over on linear, CBS’s telecast of the Golden Globes tops the chart, pairing with the red carpet coverage in seventh.

“Fear Factor: House of Fear” is second this week, no doubt aided by a lead-in from the NFL playoffs on Fox. NBC’s “Chicago” series are split apart on the chart this week, with “Med” in third and “Fire” in tenth.

Four episodes of “Wheel of Fortune” make the top 10 this week, while the police procedural “Will Trent” returned for its fourth season on ABC, landing in eighth.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.