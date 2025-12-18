‘Landman’ Holds Off ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ and Disgraced Diddy to Stay on Top of Streaming Chart

Throughout 2025, the Samba TV Weekly Wrap report has largely been a tale of two streamers: Netflix and HBO Max. Yet as the year comes to an end, Paramount+ is staking its claim. “Landman,” one of the streamer’s biggest titles, tops the chart for the second consecutive week, and the third time in four weeks.

The second season of “Landman” arrives at an interesting time for Paramount+ and its parent company. Taylor Sheridan, who created the series and most of the other hits on Paramount+, (including this week’s number nine, “Mayor of Kingstown) in October signed a pair of development deals with rival NBCUniversal that are worth $1 billion.

Meanwhile, Paramount is running into obstacles as it attempts to buy Warner Bros., the parent company of HBO Max.

Palace intrigue aside, Paramount+ can bask in unseating the two streaming giants. “Stranger Things,” in eighth this week, adds new episodes on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, likely elevating Netflix back to the top by year’s end.

Samba rankings for the week of Dec. 18

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Following “Landman,” Netflix owns the next five spots on the streaming chart, starting with “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.” It’s the second-straight week that the docuseries has landed in second place, showing viewers are clearly interested in the details of the former hip hop mogul’s crimes and subsequent jail time.

Next up is a trio of Netflix movies. “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” in third, is the latest in the popular whodunit series. Just a few short weeks after its theatrical release, the film had a strong streaming premiere weekend.

It’s followed by another Netflix theatrical release, “Jay Kelly.” The comedy-drama is up six spots from last week, with Oscar-hopefuls George Clooney and Adam Sandler in starring roles.

The holiday romcom “My Secret Santa” rounds out our trilogy, falling one spot this week to fourth.

“The Abandons,” a Netflix series about the wild west in the 1850s, is in sixth place for the second-straight week.

We get back to holiday fare with “Oh. What. Fun.” in seventh. The Prime Video holiday flick, about a mom who decides she’s tired of being taken for granted during the holidays, moves up three spots this week.

Finally, “Pluribus,” the new Apple TV+ series from “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” creator Vince Gilligan, makes its chart debut in tenth.

Over on linear, things are a bit topsy-turvy as we encounter holiday programming and mid-season breaks.

There’s nothing unusual at the top of the chart, as “Tracker” climbs back to the number one spot. Then we get to “Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas,” where the Yellowstone star narrates a dramatic retelling of the story of the birth of Jesus.

There are four “Wheel of Fortune” airings on this week’s Top 10, starting in third.

“NCIS” is sixth this week. It’s followed by the semifinal of “The Road,” the CBS musical competition hosted by Nashville star Keith Urban.

“Red One,” a 2024 film that attempts to bridge the action and holiday genres, is in ninth this week.

Last but not least is the semi-final of season 49 of “Survivor,” which is tenth this week.