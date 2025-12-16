‘Wake Up Dead Man’ Debuts as Top Netflix Movie of the Week With 20.2 Million Views

Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” made a notable splash on Netflix as it debuted as the streamer’s most-watched movie of the week.

After a limited theatrical release, “Wake Up Dead Man” debuted on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 12, and proceeded to log 20.2 million views in its first three days on the streamer, becoming the top English-language movie for the week of Dec. 8.

“Wake Up Dead Man” booted Netflix holiday romcom “My Secret Santa” out of the top spot on the most-watched movies list, with the Alexandra Breckenridge-led movie coming in second place on the list with 16.2 million views in its second week on the streamer.

The No. 3 spot on the list went to “Jay Kelly,” which moved up from its No. 5 spot last week in its second week on the streamer with 9 million views, outpacing the 8 million views scored by “KPop Demon Hunters” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

On the TV side, “Stranger Things” Season 5 slid down from the top spot on the English-language TV list, which it inhabited in the first two weeks following its release, down to the No. 3 spot with 11.2 million views. “Stranger Things” Season 5 was instead outpaced by Rowan Atkinson’s “Man vs. Baby,” which scored the top spot with 19.1 million views, as well as Diddy docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which took second place with 17.9 million views.

Like past weeks, all seasons of “Stranger Things” appeared on the week’s top 10 tv list, with Season 3 coming in fifth place and Season 4 taking sixth place with 4.8 million views each, while Season 1 and Season 2 took the No. 7 and No. 8 spots with 4.7 million views each.

“The Abandons,” the Kurt Sutter-created series starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey, landed in the No. 4 spot on the most-watched TV list with 7.6 million views in its second week on Netflix, while Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys-led “The Beast in Me” took the No. 9 spot with 3.5 million views.