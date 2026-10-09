Netflix’s ‘Unabomber’ Creeps Past ‘Ted Lasso’ | Chart

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We’re fully into October and the streamers are leaning into spooky season with slates of creepy, unsettling, and downright murderous fare.

Take Netflix, which tops the chart this week with “Unabomber,” a dramatization of the life of domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski. The film rises two spots this week and in doing so assumes the crown from “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,” a Netflix series that dramatizes the life of yet another infamous individual associated with violent crime.

Netflix isn’t done making your skin crawl though, as the streamer debuts a new true crime documentary in third place this week. “The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part” traces the story of Thomas Randolph, who was convicted of murder after several of his wives died under mysterious circumstances.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

For those looking for a more upstanding protagonist, look no further than “Ted Lasso” in third place this week. Apple TV’s biggest hit aired the second to last episode of its fourth season on Sept. 30, pushing the show back onto the chart after a week away. With the finale airing this week, could we see Ted on top of the next streaming chart?

Speaking of protagonists, Netflix took a different approach to its adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden.” The seven-part miniseries elevates Cathy Ames, played by Florence Pugh, to the central role of the family drama. Audiences clearly didn’t mind, helping the adaptation debut in fourth place this week.

“Lanterns” climbs back up the chart this week, landing in fifth. After a strong start, the HBO Max superhero detective series slid all the way to 10th place last week, but was able to bounce back thanks to its season finale.

The Netflix reality competition, “Wonka’s the Golden Ticket,” which takes place in a replica of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, floats up two spots to sixth, even without the aid of Wonka’s Fizzy Lifting Drink.

“The Breadwinner,” in seventh, brings some levity to a rather serious chart. The comedy stars comedian Nate Bargatze as a hapless dad forced to run the house after his wife finds business success. The film hit theaters back in May and made its way to the Netflix library this week.

“Mobland,” the Paramount+ drama starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, continues its chart run, moving down one spot this week to eighth.

“Neagly,” the “Reacher” spinoff, lands in ninth place in its third week on the chart. Despite falling seven spots in our Top 10, the show is worthy of praise. Amazon dropped the entire eight-episode season on Sept. 16, and the show was able to claim the second spot for two-straight weeks. That’s a rare occurrence for a show that releases all at once.

Closing us out in 10th place is “A Different World.” The Netflix sitcom about HBCU students slides four spots in its second week on the chart.

Over on linear, the “Dancing with the Stars” revival continues, with ABC’s long-running celebrity competition topping the chart. In doing so, “Dancing” pirouettes past “The Voice,” NBC’s beloved singing competition that stays stuck in second. Historically, “The Voice” dominates the fall linear chart, so it will be interesting to see how these two-long running contests compete in

the weeks to come.

Speaking of long-running, “Survivor,” in its 51st season, lands in third this week. Not to be outdone, “Saturday Night Live,” in its 52nd season, lands in eighth with host Dakota Johnson and musical performances by Turnstile.

“Wheel of Fortune” claims four spots on our chart this week, while “Jeopardy!” makes it a double with two spots of its own.