‘Stranger Things’ Dominated Audience Excitement in Its Finale Week, Eclipsing ‘Avatar’ and NFL Football | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

In its series finale week, which included a limited theatrical release of the final episode, “Stranger Things” remained the top title on the chart for the week of Dec. 27, 2025 to Jan. 2, 2026, maintaining a sizable lead over all other TV series.

The Netflix hit significantly outpaces other returning scripted titles, including Amazon’s “Fallout” (which premiered its second season on Dec. 16), Paramount+’s “Landman” (in the middle of its second season), and HBO Max’s “The Pitt,” which is set to begin its second season on Jan. 8.

Outside of scripted entertainment, NFL/Super Bowl interest continues to build as the season approaches its conclusion, reinforcing the Super Bowl’s role as major appointment viewing.

Five films appear in the Top 10, with recently released titles — including “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “Zootopia 2,” and “The Housemaid” — continuing to generate post-release excitement. “Wicked: For Good” saw a rise in mentions following its premium home release on Dec. 30. “Avengers: Doomsday,” which — despite being nearly a year from release — has begun to surface following the recent launch of its first theatrical trailers, signaling very early franchise-driven excitement.