‘Community’ Movie: Alison Brie Hopes That ‘Annie Still Has a Crush on Jeff’

Alison Brie may not know much about the upcoming “Community” movie, but she does have one big hope for Annie Edison.

“I do hope that Annie still has a crush on Jeff because I’ve always loved playing out that back-and-forth with Joel [McHale],” Brie told TheWrap during the Television Critics Association’s 2024 winter tour. Brie attended the event as part of a panel for her upcoming Peacock series “Apples Never Fall,” a limited series adaptation of the Liane Moriarty book of the same name.

During the six seasons of “Community,” Jeff [Joel McHale] had an on-again, off-again relationship with Gillian Jacobs’ Britta and, to a lesser degree, Brie’s Annie. Though Jeff and Britta were played as a typical romance, Jeff and Annie acted more as a commentary on age gaps in relationships on television as well as a criticism of Jeff’s maturity throughout the series.

Even though “everyone” has been asking Brie if she has news about the upcoming Peacock movie, the star confirmed that she doesn’t have any new information.

“I know that we’re just trying to coordinate each other’s schedules. I don’t really know much at all about the storyline, but I will be happy to see the gang get back together,” Brie said.

The “Community” movie was first discussed by Zack Van Amburg of Sony Pictures Television in 2014, but the roots of this particular project can be traced much further back than that. The phrase “six seasons and a movie” became a running joke in the Dan Harmon comedy.

Though it was originally dropped as part of a joke about the NBC’s short-lived superhero series “The Cape,” it became a rallying cry for “Community,” a show that was plagued by showrunner changes, cancellations and major platform pivots. The first five seasons of the NBC comedy originally ran on NBC (and faced the threat of cancellation nearly every season) before it was officially axed. Season 6 was later picked up and aired on the now-defunct Yahoo Screen!

In January of 2023, McHale revealed that the movie was set to film in the summer of 2023, a plan that was abandoned due to delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Donald Glover, who will be returning to the movie to portray Troy Barnes, has since confirmed that the script has been completed.

“Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, ‘This sounds great,’” Glover told The Hollywood Reporter in February. “It’s a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi’s character] is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus. I’m like, ‘This sounds f–king tight.’”