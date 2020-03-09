The premiere of Corey Feldman’s purported exposé of sexual predators in Hollywood, “(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys,” was beset with problems on Monday, with the live screening delayed twice and the planned simultaneous online stream canceled outright after the site crashed, which Feldman blamed on “hackers.”

Scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m., the screening was delayed at almost the exact moment it was supposed to begin when the site crashed. Viewers who paid $20 to stream the video received either an error message when they logged in or they were logged back out and forced into an ongoing login-logout-login cycle that never resolved itself.

Inside the Directors Guild Theater where the live screening was hosted, the audience was told that Feldman and his team needed until 8:15 p.m. to resolve the website issues. The film duly began for the theater audience at that time but stopped after just 10 minutes, well before any accusations were made, because the website remained down.

Also Read: 7 Harvey Weinstein Accusers Ask New York AG to Renegotiate 'Insulting' $25 Million Civil Settlement

While his team appeared to be trying to fix the problem, Feldman asked the audience if they wanted to continue regardless of the website status. The audience voted to keep going but the delay continued as Feldman addressed the crowd, blaming the website issues on “the wolfpack,” the name he uses for an as-yet unverified group that he claims stabbed him in 2018.

In fact, last week Feldman said he and his family fled their home after finding what he claimed were “Wolfpack”-related materials at his house.

For the DGA Theater audience, the film resumed shortly after 9:00 p.m., but anyone expecting new accusations was likely disappointed. The film focuses primarily on allegations against actor Charlie Sheen, former nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman, and actor Jon Grissom; in 2017, Feldman accused Hoffman and Grissom of abusing him when he was a young actor, and in 2018, he accused Sheen of raping Corey Haim when Haim was 13.

Sheen has previously denied the accusation and Haim’s mother has said she does not believe Sheen molested her son. A representative for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

Also Read: Why Gender Discrimination Lawsuit Against Riot Games Has New Life

The film also included an interview with Disney star and boy band member Ricky Garcia, who has previously accused his former manager Joby Harte of sexually assaulting him numerous times. (Harte could not immediately be reached for comment by TheWrap.)

The screening ended at the DGA theater shortly before 10:00 p.m., at which point audiences were informed the previously scheduled panel discussion had been canceled because the moderator had pulled out. But Feldman thanked the audience for their support and apologized again for the technical hiccups.

“I hope [the film] gives other victims the strength to come forward. Because there’s gotta be a tidal wave right now. We need a tidal wave of justice. We need a tidal wave of truth. We need a tidal wave of courage,” Feldman said. “The truth must survive. Children must be saved.”

As for online viewers, by 10:00 p.m., the film was still unavailable on the site. “Please be patient. The hackers are trying to prevent the stream from airing. The program will begin momentarily. We appreciate your patience and support!” said a message at the top of the page where the video was supposed to have been available.

That message was later replaced with a longer statement promising that the film will soon be available to people who paid for it. “We truly appreciate your support and patience! We are committed to providing access for all those who have paid to watch the film as soon as possible. We will also send an email with more information. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to providing updates as they become available. Thank you.”

No timetable was given; the message did not mention refunds.