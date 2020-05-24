Could Mike Tyson Fight Again? Tito Ortiz Says He Wants to Take Him On

UFC legend says he got a call asking if he wanted to fight the former heavyweight boxing champion

| May 24, 2020 @ 1:06 PM
Mike Tyson Tito Ortiz

Getty

If Mike Tyson fans want to see him get back in the ring, UFC legend Tito Ortiz is giving them some hope, because he said he’s received an offer to fight The Baddest Man on the Planet.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Ortiz said he got a phone call asking him what he’d think about fighting Tyson. “I was like, ‘Really? This is the opportunity of my life. I’m in!'” he said.

The 45-year-old Ortiz is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, who is known for putting mixed martial arts on the map alongside the likes of Ken Shamrock, Chuck Liddell and Forrest Griffin. Whether he would face Tyson in a boxing ring or an MMA cage is something Ortiz said he’s not sure about, but he’s confident he could pull out a win over “Iron Mike” either way.

Also Read: John Oliver Throws Stiff Punches at WWE, AEW and UFC in Latest Coronavirus Takedown (Video)

“I’ve been boxing for 20 years and my boxing skills have gotten better and better,” Ortiz said. “It may not be on the same level as Tyson, but has Tyson been punched in the face in the last 15 years? No, he hasn’t, and I have. And I’ve been able to subdue everyone I’ve competed against over the past four years.”

Indeed, Ortiz has stayed active since leaving UFC in 2012, with recent victories including a knockout win over Chuck Liddell in 2018 and a submission victory over former WWE champion Albert El Patron in 2019. Tyson, meanwhile, has not stepped into the ring since famously quitting in the middle of a match against Irish journeyman Kevin McBride in 2005.

Also Read: Why the UFC Wanted to Keep Fighting During the Coronavirus Pandemic

But Ortiz’s remarks come just a couple weeks after Tyson revealed that, at the age of 53, he wants to put his gloves back on again. In an Instagram post, Tyson showed off his punching skills, as he’s started a rigorous workout program to get back into fighting shape. In his own interview with TMZ, Tyson says he’s open for any fight, provided that it’s for charity.

A Tyson vs. Ortiz fight would surely draw comparisons to the boxing/MMA crossover fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, which ended in Mayweather scoring a tenth round TKO victory and earning a payday of $230 million in one of the most lucrative fights in boxing history.

“Anybody that’s willing to contribute to this charity, they’re welcome to come and challenge me,” Tyson said. “I would be open for anyone.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
1 of 57

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE