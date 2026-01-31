The 3 Best Movies on Hulu This Weekend

Between Oscar nominations, Sundance Film Festival and a new Sam Raimi movie, it’s been a big few weeks in the world of film. That gives you plenty to watch this weekend. If you’re looking to stay at home and stream on Hulu, this list should have you covered.

Here are the three best movies streaming on Hulu now.

20th Century “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” There are many good movies in the “Planet of the Apes” franchise. The first movie is an all-time classic, “Beneath the Planet of the Apes” has one of the boldest endings in film, “Escape from the Planet of the Apes” turns the series on its head in a fascinating social commentary. Yet no film before or since quite reached the heights of Matt Reeves’ “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” This second entry in the 2010s iteration of the series sees Andy Serkis return as Caesar, the leader of a hyper-intelligent group of apes that has splintered off from mankind. Humanity, meanwhile, clutches at survival as the virus that granted apes their awareness has all but wiped humans off the planet. In “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” Reeves showcases his excellent ability for directing action at a massive scale without losing a beat of strong character work. Serkis, Toby Kebbell and Gary Oldman (in a much smaller role) deliver exceptional performances that help make this one of the greatest blockbusters of the century so far. Read Next

The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

“Little Miss Sunshine” (Photo credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures) “Little Miss Sunshine” “Little Miss Sunshine” celebrated its 20th anniversary at Sundance this January, marking two decades since Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’ directorial debut first graced the festival. This makes now a perfect time to revisit the movie — as if an excuse is ever needed. Hilarious and bursting with heart, “Little Miss Sunshine” is a delightful and memorable feature that stands among the film festival’s best. The movie contains a number of stellar performances, including two Oscar-nominated turns from Abigail Breslin and Alan Arkin. It’s a joy from top to bottom, one that’s always worth a rewatch.