A24 Acquires Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’ in 8-Figure Deal

Sundance 2026: Multiple buyers circled the project which led to a rare bidding war at the festival

Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton appear in The Invite by Olivia Wilde, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Olivia Wilde’s “The Invite” has finally landed a buyer as A24 has acquired the film in an 8-figure deal for domestic rights.

A24 won the 72-hour marathon bidding war for the “The Invite” with a highly competitive eight-figure deal, which sees the re-team of Wilde with Megan Ellison and Annapurna, who produced the 2019 critically acclaimed film “Booksmart,” according to an executive with knowledge of the deal.

Directed and co-starring by Wilde, “The Invite” also stars Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton and follows two couples – one on thin ice, another passionately in love – who convene for dinner. The story takes place over the course of a single evening, but Wilde as director channels “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” for an uproarious, emotional story of relationships in all their messy glory. 

Multiple buyers including Apple, Netflix, Black Bear, Searchlight Pictures and NEON circled the project. The film was among the buzziest projects at the Sundance Film Festival and garnered a standing ovation at the premiere.

UTA Independent Film Group and FilmNation co-represented the sale. And, according one insider, a theatrical release was essential in the conversation and decision for the sale.

Rashida Jones and Will McCormack wrote the script. Producers include David Permut, Ben Browning and Megan Ellison. “The Invite” marks Wilde’s third film as director after the aforementioned “Booksmart” (2019) and “Don’t Worry Darling” (2023).

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s Adam Chitwood wrote, “’The Invite’ is about relationships. But the way this chamber drama captures all of it – love, jealousy, anger, sex, depression, middle-age – is truly a thing to behold. Every time you think it’s going to veer into the trite or predictable, Wilde swerves into something more truthful. More meaningful.”

