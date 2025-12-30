The year 2025 did not disappoint in the documentaries category, and that means we have to recap the biggest titles that educated and enlightened us the most.

Some made us dance, some made us cry, and others made us absolutely downright angry, and all of them left us with more information than we had before. From the Sundance-winning Netflix documentary series “The Perfect Neighbor” to the thrilling life and discoveries of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Hersh Seymour, 2025 fulfilled the viewing needs of fans of the documentary/docuseries genre and then some.

In no particular order, here are the best documentaries of 2025.

A still from The Alabama Solution by Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman (Photo courtesy of Sundance) “The Alabama Solution” Over the course of six years, filmmaker Andrew Jarecki and film producer Charlotte Kaufman investigate the Alabama prison system through inmates’ contraband phones, exposing the inhumane living conditions prisoners were forced to live in and the abuses by prison guards they were forced to endure. Where to watch: HBO Max, HBO Max with Prime Video

“Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time” (National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu) “Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time” The five-part National Geographic series from filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media unpacks the events that took place before and after the levee system failed New Orleans residents in 2005, while spotlighting their resilience to survive the tragedy. Where to watch: Hulu, Fubo TV, Disney+

“Predators” (MTV Documentary Films) “Predators” “Predators” takes a look at the legacy of the former Dateline series “To Catch a Predator,” centering on the show’s rise in popularity, its downfall and the ethical issues surrounding how its subjects were targeted and/or arrested. It features To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen and interviews with the adults who portrayed themselves as teenage decoys to lure in potential predators, as well as footage from the series. Where to watch: Paramount+ with Prime Video

“The Perfect Neighbor” (Netflix) “The Perfect Neighbor” Through policy bodycam footage, “The Perfect Neighbor” unravels the tragic 2023 murder of Black mother of four Ajike “AJ” Owens and the story behind her killer, Susan Lorincz. The documentary, which also explores the dynamics of the two’s relationship as well as Lorincz’s alleged racial prejudice, was titled after words Lorincz used to describe herself when questioned by police. Where to watch: Netflix Read Next

“Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music” (“Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music” Trailer/YouTube screenshot) “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music” The documentary comes from Grammy and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Emmy Award-winning Oz Rodriguez and shows the impact “Saturday Night Live” has had on music and musicians’ stardom over the past 50 years. The film features clips of artist performances, interviews with the cast and archival footage. Where to watch: Peacock

“Mr. Scorsese” (Apple TV) “Mr. Scorsese” The five-part documentary from Rebecca Miller gives fans iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese a behind-the-scenes looks at the director’s life and career. It features candid interviews with Scorsese, as well as some of his collaborators over the years. Where to watch: Apple TV

Sly Stone appears in SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (Photo by Stephen Paley) “Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” “Sly Lives!” examines the life and legacy of iconic and legendary funk band Sly and the Family Stone, whose reign helped shape forthcoming artists and music genres. Through Stone’s story, the documentary points out the dark realities of substance abuse among artists in the music industry, as well as specific roadblocks Black artists face. Where to watch: Hulu

Getty Images “Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything” In ABC News’ “Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything,” the network centers in on longtime and legendary journalist Barbara Walters’ life and her rise to becoming one of the most prolific reporters and storytellers of our time. The documentary details the challenges she faced in the once male-dominated news industry and features clips from her most iconic interviews. Where to watch: Hulu

Paul Reubens transforms himself in the mirror into his character Pee-wee Herman in May 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (CREDIT: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) “Pee-wee as Himself” “Pee-wee as Himself,” a two-part documentary centered on late actor and comedian Paul Reubens, features interviews with Reubens, as well as sit-downs with Tim Burton and Laurence Fishburne. The project comes as part of a two-year-long interview director Matt Wolf had with Reubens for the new HBO documentary, not realizing that the actor was dying of cancer. It covers Reuben’s childhood through the creation of Pee-wee and his breakout with the 1985 film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” as well as the casting, production design and creative process behind his Emmy-winning series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” Where to watch: HBO Max with Prime Video, HBO Max Read Next

“2000 Meters to Andriivka” (Frontline Features/AP) “2000 Meters to Andriivka” The documentary “2000 Meters to Andriivka” follows journalist and filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov as he documents a Ukrainian platoon’s fight to liberate Andriivka from Russian occupation in 2023. The story’s footage is mostly captured through bodycams that have been strapped onto Ukrainian soldiers. Where to watch: PBS Documentaries on Prime Video