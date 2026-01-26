Home > Creative Content > Movies

Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Film Release Moved Back to May, James Cameron Announces

The “Avatar” director says the delay will give more time to add “exciting new 3D tech” to the concert film

Billie Eilish accepts the Environmental Justice Award onstage during the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards (Getty Images)
Paramount/Lightstorm Earth’s “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” is getting its release pushed back from March 20 to May 8.

The delay was announced by James Cameron, who is co-directing the film with Eilish. In his Instagram post, which included pictures of him and his team at work on the project, he promised that the new release date will allow more time to add new 3D technology to the concert film.

“We’re refining the cut, dialing in exciting new 3D tech, and adding special behind-the-scenes elements we know you’ll love,” he wrote.

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” will be Eilish’s first theatrically released concert film. In 2021, she released the Robert Rodriguez-directed concert film “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” as a Disney+ exclusive. 

With this move, Eilish is now part of the summer blockbuster season, joining a release slot that also includes Warner Bros./New Line’s “Mortal Kombat II” and Amazon MGM’s “The Sheep Detectives.” Also getting released in May is 20th Century’s “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” Row K’s “Poetic License,” Amazon MGM’s “Is God Is,” Neon’s “I Love Boosters” and Disney/Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

Cameron’s Lightstorm Earth is co-producing “Hit Me Hard and Soft” along with Darkroom Records and Interscope Films.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

