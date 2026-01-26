Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Film Release Moved Back to May, James Cameron Announces

Paramount/Lightstorm Earth’s “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” is getting its release pushed back from March 20 to May 8.

The delay was announced by James Cameron, who is co-directing the film with Eilish. In his Instagram post, which included pictures of him and his team at work on the project, he promised that the new release date will allow more time to add new 3D technology to the concert film.

“We’re refining the cut, dialing in exciting new 3D tech, and adding special behind-the-scenes elements we know you’ll love,” he wrote.

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” will be Eilish’s first theatrically released concert film. In 2021, she released the Robert Rodriguez-directed concert film “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” as a Disney+ exclusive.

With this move, Eilish is now part of the summer blockbuster season, joining a release slot that also includes Warner Bros./New Line’s “Mortal Kombat II” and Amazon MGM’s “The Sheep Detectives.” Also getting released in May is 20th Century’s “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” Row K’s “Poetic License,” Amazon MGM’s “Is God Is,” Neon’s “I Love Boosters” and Disney/Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

Cameron’s Lightstorm Earth is co-producing “Hit Me Hard and Soft” along with Darkroom Records and Interscope Films.