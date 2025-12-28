Brigitte Bardot Remembered for Film Career, Tireless Animal-Rescue Efforts – and Edgy Politics

As news of Brigitte Bardot’s death was shared online, the actress and animal activist was remembered for everything from her film career to to her right-wing political beliefs. As journalist Cory Le Guen put it on X, “Refusing the tribute is not showing a lack of respect for the dead.”

Rest in peace, Brigitte Bardot 🤍 From rescuing pigeons in Saint-Tropez to cherishing her beloved dogs, Brigitte was an angel for animals. A longtime vegetarian and fierce advocate for all species, she sold her jewelry and personal possessions to start a sanctuary and defend… pic.twitter.com/YwUS0or0BG — PETA (@peta) December 28, 2025

“From rescuing pigeons in Saint-Tropez to cherishing her beloved dogs, Brigitte was an angel for animals,” wrote animal rights organization PETA on X. “A longtime vegetarian and fierce advocate for all species, she sold her jewelry and personal possessions to start a sanctuary and defend animals. She once said that only through protecting animals did she truly bloom. We honor her legacy by asking everyone to do something kind for animals today.”

Brigitte Bardot n’était pas seulement une icône du cinéma français.⁰

C’était aussi une figure engagée de l’extrême droite, condamnée à cinq reprises pour propos racistes.



Refuser l’hommage, ce n’est pas manquer de respect aux morts.⁰

C’est refuser l’amnésie collective. pic.twitter.com/LCQJDPggYr — Cory Le Guen (@coryleguen) December 28, 2025

Unbending in her criticism of Islam and known for embracing French nationalism, Bardot was convicted and fined five times in French courts on counts of racist hatred.

“Brigitte Bardot was not only an icon of French cinema. She was also an engaged figure of the far right, condemned five times for racist remarks,” Le Guen wrote on X. “Refusing the tribute is not showing a lack of respect for the dead. It is refusing collective amnesia.”

Others focused on Bardot’s legacy as an actress and icon.

I was heartbroken to awaken to the news that the gorgeous Brigitte Bardot has left us. When I was a teenager, I idolized her. Her innocent sexuality—paired with slightly messy hair and those unmistakable pouty lips—made her an icon. The movie Dear Brigitte is a perfect example of… pic.twitter.com/zn2yMBtLrd — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) December 28, 2025

“I was heartbroken to awaken to the news that the gorgeous Brigitte Bardot has left us. When I was a teenager, I idolized her. Her innocent sexuality—paired with slightly messy hair and those unmistakable pouty lips—made her an icon,” wrote Nancy Sinatra. “The movie Dear Brigitte is a perfect example of her sweetness and charm.”

Bardot’s death also drew attention from world leaders, including Italian cultural minister Alessandro Giuli, who said, “Brigitte Bardot was not only one of the great protagonists of world cinema, but also an extraordinary interpreter of western fundamental freedoms.”