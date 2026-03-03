‘Evil Dead’ Icon Bruce Campbell Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Cancels Future Fan Events

Bruce Campbell revealed Monday that he has been diagnosed with an incurable but “treatable” cancer, sharing on social media that he is canceling future fan events to pursue treatment.

“Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand,” the actor said in and X post.

Read it in full below:

“Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that — I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock — it was to me too.

“The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change — appearances and cons and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment.

“My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie ‘Ernie & Emma’ this fall.

“There are several cons this summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand.

“That’s about it. I’m not trying [to] enlist sympathy — or advice — I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will).

“Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around awhile.

“As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!”

