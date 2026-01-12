‘Chainsaw Man’ and ‘Sinners’ Were the Highest Rated Films on Letterboxd in 2025

“Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” and “Sinners” landed as the highest rated films on Letterboxd in 2025 for the film lovers’ social media platform’s year in review.

Specifically, “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” won for the categories “Highest Rated Film,” “Animation,” “Asian Film” and “Directorial Debut.” Following behind was Kaouther Ben Hania’s “The Voice of Hind Rajab” and Josh Sadfie’s “Marty Supreme.”

As for “Sinners,” the Ryan Coogler film nabbed Letterboxd’s “Most Popular Film” and “Highest Rated Horror.”

Meanwhile, James Gunn’s “Superman” was Letterboxd’s “Most Obsessively Rewatched,” and Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” was its most anticipated film for 2026.

“What excites us most is seeing members champion films from every corner of cinema, whether it’s a Park Chan-wook thriller, student animation from Paris, or an Indonesian sci-fi finding a passionate audience. Our community proves that when you give audiences the tools to discover and share, they’ll find the stories that matter to them” Letterboxd Co-founder and CEO Matthew Buchanan said in a statement.

Other Letterboxd wins for North America went to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” as the “Highest Rated Action” film, “Marty Supreme” won “Highest Rated Comedy.” In Europe,” “I Swear” beat “Hamnet” for “Highest Rated European Film,” but “Hamnet” took home “Highest Rated Romance.”

The “Most Watched Stars” this year for Letterboxd were Scarlett Johansson (“Jurassic World Rebirth,” “The Phoenician Scheme” and “Willem Dafoe (“Nosferatu”).

Other lists included the Ice Cube-led “War of the Worlds” landing Letterboxd’s “Low Rated” and “Most Loved” categories, while Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 4: Dawn of the Vampires won of “Most Divisive.”

“Thank you so much to everyone who watched, reviewed, and supported our film,” Buchanan added. “Seeing it being fully embraced by the global Letterboxd community, it’s everything to us.”

