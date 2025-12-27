Chevy Chase Spent 8 Days in a Coma After Heart Failure Hospitalization in 2021

Chevy Chase spent eight days in a coma after being hospitalized for heart failure in 2021, the comedian’s family noted in the CNN documentary “I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not.” As his daughter Caley put it, he “basically came back from the dead.”

People quoted Caley as having explained, “Well, I mean, he’s 80-something and has basically come back from the dead. Oh my God, he had heart failure. Have they talked about that at all? It’s so hard to talk about.”

The documentary premieres on January 1.

His wife, Jayni Chase, also said, “Something was wrong, and he couldn’t explain to me what was wrong. So, we go to the ER. His heart stops. During those years he was drinking, he got cardiomyopathy — when the heart muscles get weaker, and they can’t pump as much blood out with each beat.”

Chevy’s friend Peter Aaron also said in the doc that the doctors attending to the comedian “decided to put him into a coma for maybe eight days” and he still suffers “memory gaps” as a result of the experience.

The actor also reflects on the medical incident, which happened in 2021. “According to the doctors, my memory would be shot from it, and that’s what’s happened here,” he said in the documentary.

“Heart failure is what it is,” he also said. “I’m fine now. It’s just that it affects your memory, and the doctors have told me that, so, I have to be reminded of things.”