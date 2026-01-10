Claire Foy Has ‘No Interest’ in ‘Anything by AI’: ‘I Just Find It Very Sad’

“The Crown” star Claire Foy isn’t interested in “anything by AI” she told The Times of London in an interview published Saturday.

“I just find it very sad,” she said of the suggestion that her upcoming movie, the film adaptation of Helen Macdonald’s 2014 memoir “H Is for Hawk,” could have been filmed with an AI hawk. Foy shot her scenes with a live bird of prey.

“I have no interest in watching or reading anything by AI,” she continued. When asked if she has concerns about becoming obsolete, Foy double downed and added such irrelevance would only happen “if there is an appetite for people to watch that stuff, if the younger generation say this is just the world we live in. But I don’t get it. And I’ll be very disappointed in my fellow humans if that happens — if they want to watch glorified animation.”

“H Is for Hawk” will be released in theaters on January 23. Foy and Macdonald built a friendship as they pored through the story together.

“Helen is intelligent, poetic, dynamic,” Foy explained, “the sort of person I don’t normally spend time around. It was a real pleasure to converse with someone—” before the interviewer interjected, “With a brain?”

“A brain, Jonathan!” Foy agreed.

“H Is for Hawk” follows Helen (Foy), who, after her father unexpectedly dies, looks back on their time spent together birding. She begins working with a wild goshawk named Mabel as she explores grief and loss. Helen begins to understand the ways she’s neglected herself while teaching Mabel to be free.

The cast also includes Brendan Gleeson, Denise Gough, Lindsay Duncan and Sam Spruell. Philippa Lowthorpe co-wrote the screenplay with Emma Donoghue.