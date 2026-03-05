Colleen Hoover said it’s gotten a bit easier to separate all the drama surrounding the film adaptation of her book “It Ends With Us” amid Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal battle.

“It’s getting easier to separate it, and I’m so proud of that movie,” Hoover told Jenna Bush Hager Thursday on “Today.”

She went on to compliment the work that the cast and crew put into the movie despite the co-leads’ ongoing dispute.

“I think the actors and director and everybody did such a good job making it that I have to look at everything else separate from the film, from the book,” Hoover added. “As unfortunate as it is, I’m still just very much grateful that we got to see it come to life.”

Watch the clip below.

Hoover has previously been open and honest about her disappointment with the Baldoni-Lively case diverting attention away from the film.

Back in November 2025, the author said she was “embarrassed” to say she wrote her 2016 New York Times best-selling novel now that Lively and Baldoni are battling it out in court.

“I can’t even recommend it anymore. I feel like [the lawsuit] has overshadowed it,” Hoover said in a Thursday interview with Elle at the time. “I’m almost embarrassed to say I wrote it. When people ask what I do, I’m just like, ‘I’m a writer. Please don’t ask me what I wrote.’”

Last month, Baldoni and Lively came together to in a court-ordered meeting to reach an agreement without having to move forward with a trial. It ended without a settlement, which sets the stage for them to head to their civil trial on May 18.