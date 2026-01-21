David Siegel, Longtime Producer Behind ‘Final Destination’ and ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love,’ Dies at 70

David Siegel, a longtime producer behind “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” “The Hangover” trilogy and last year’s horror hit “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” has died. He was 70 years old.

With a film career spanning decades in various behind-the-scenes crew roles on modern classics like “Dances With Wolves” and “Gravity,” Siegel died in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. A memorial for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Jan. 25.

“Final Destination: Bloodlines” co-director Adam B. Stein shared the news of Siegel’s passing in an Instagram post last week, sharing that his film’s executive producer and line producer “was a legend who knew everything about making movies.”

“He was also a wonderfully warm person who loved everyone around him,” Stein wrote.

Siegel’s first film credits date back to the early ’80s, when he started his career in Washington, D.C. and founded a locations services company with Stewart Neumann before pivoting to production management work in the ’90s. He’s contributed to over 60 films since then, commercial blockbusters and Oscar winners alike, “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “The LEGO Movie,” “War Dogs,” “Serenity,” “Holes” and “Air Force One” among them. His worked spanned all the major studios, including collaborations with Warner Bros., Disney, Universal, New Line Cinema, Columbia Pictures, Touchstone Pictures and Paramount.

His final feature was “Bloodlines,” which became one of Warner Bros.’ many smash hits in 2025. The New Line feature from Stein and co-director Zach Lipovsky earned an excellent $51 million opening weekend and went on to gross over $315 million worldwide against a $50 million budget.

A impassioned advocate for the film arts, Siegel intended to continue working after his “Bloodlines” success, considering retirement but intending to become a consultant and mentor. Standout collaborations over the years include Kevin Costner, Todd Phillips, Rob Reiner and Penny Marshall.

David is survived by his wife, Janet Siegel, and his daughters, Emma Sandler (Yoni) and Mollie Ennis (Sawyer). He is also survived by his sister, Judy Siegel Schmauss; and his grandchildren, Maya, Logan and Indigo.