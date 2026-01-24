Glen Powell’s Country Western Movie Taps ‘A Star Is Born’ Songwriter for Original Songs | Exclusive

Lukas Nelson, son of Willie and primary songwriter for several tracks on the 2018 version of “A Star Is Born,” is teaming up with Judd Apatow and Glen Powell to write original songs for their forthcoming country western comedy.

Nelson and fellow songwriter Ernest Keith Smith (who goes by ERNEST) are leading the songwriting effort together, Apatow told TheWrap during a Saturday interview at the Sundance Film Festival, where he was promoting the documentary “Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story.”

“The songwriting is being led by Lukas [Nelson] and ERNEST, and we’ve had a lot of fun,” Apatow said. “I’ve been writing with Glen for the last year and a half, and he’s hilarious.”

The still-untitled project will feature Cristin Milioti and Madeline Cline, with shooting to begin in April.

“I’m excited to have a movie in the theater to show that people still really want comedies in the theater,” Apatow said. “I think there’s been a little bit of a doom loop, because everyone just says they don’t – and then they don’t – make [comedies], and then they take that as the proof that they don’t.”

Nelson co-wrote several tracks from “A Star Is Born” (that aren’t “Shallow, a Mark Ronson contribution) – many with Cooper and Lady Gaga – including “Black Eyes,” “Out of Time,” “Alibi,” “Music to My Eyes” and “Is That Alright.”

Cooper had scouted Nelson in 2016 when his band performed at the Desert Trip music festival in California. Nelson wound up writing or co-writing eight tracks for the film and performed during concert-footage scenes, earning him a BAFTA for Best Original Music and a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

He later collaborated with Gaga on subsequent records by both artists. For the new film, he’ll team with ERNEST, who’s written songs for Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen and Jelly Roll.

Adam Chitwood contributed to this report.